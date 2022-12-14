LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 41-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas woman was sentenced Wednesday for the stabbing death of her fiancé last year.

Eva Olisha Banks was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty last month on one count of voluntary manslaughter of Jerrold Jermaine Rhodes on June 12, 2021.

On that day, Leavenworth Police Department officers were called by Banks to a home in the 2500 block of 4th Avenue. Banks told police her fiancé had been stabbed.

Police found Rhodes and Banks in the master bedroom. Rhodes had a stab wound in his abdomen.

Emergency crews attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

At first, Banks told police the couple had an argument at the store and left separately. When she returned home, she found him stabbed.

In a later interview during the investigation, Banks admitted to stabbing Rhodes, because he would beat her.

