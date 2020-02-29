Leavenworth woman sentenced to 3 years for death of son

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A Leavenworth woman was sentenced Friday for her role in the 2018 death of her son.

Catherine Smith, 32, was sentenced to three years in prison on charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated child endangerment and obstructing law enforcement.

Catherine Smith mugshot courtesy Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office

According to prosecutors, Smith’s son was found unresponsive in her home on Nov. 29, 2018. The child died at the hospital and had a temperature of 105 degrees.

At a preliminary hearing, the coroner testified that the most likely cause of death was hyperthermia.

According to law enforcement, the child was found in the upstairs of the home, where the temperature was close to 100 degrees, even though the thermostat downstairs was 75 degrees.

The child was also dehydrated and investigators said the child was “very hot” when they arrived.

At sentencing, Smith’s attorney asked for probation, but the judge sentenced her to three years.

“This death should never have happened. A parents number one job is to protect their children, and that didn’t happen here,” said Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.