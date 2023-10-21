MISSOURI (NEXSTAR) – More than 156,000 people packed up their things and left Missouri in 2022, new Census data released Thursday revealed.

But most of those folks didn’t go too far. The No. 1 destination for people leaving the Show Me State was just west. The Census estimates nearly 21,000 people made the move from Missouri to Kansas last year.

Continuing that trend, the second most popular state for people leaving Missouri was another neighboring state: Illinois. Almost 16,000 former Missouri residents went north. However, nearly 11,000 went southeast to Florida.

However, the fourth and fifth most popular destinations were far away from Missouri. More than 12,000 people moved from Missouri to Texas, and nearly 11,000 moved to Florida, according to the data.

The least likely destinations for Missourians leaving the state were West Virginia, Vermont, New Hampshire, Oregon, and North Dakota.

The new data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s annual American Community Survey. The survey happens more frequently than the official Census and gives people a better idea of changes happening in their community year to year.

But even with tens of thousands of people hopping across Missouri’s many borders, the state saw more people move in than move out last year. An estimated 163,000 people relocated to Missouri. Continuing the trend of neighborly love, more than 22,000 new arrivals were from Kansas.