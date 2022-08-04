LEAWOOD, Kan. — Members of Leawood’s City Council approved requests for a new crosswalk as well as a new policy to handle similar requests in the future.

During Monday’s city council meeting, members voted unanimously to grant a request to install a new crosswalk at the intersection of 93rd Street and Lee Boulevard.

According to city documents, residents made the request after a driver hit a child in that intersection in October.

The new citywide pedestrian crossing policy will also make it easier for the city to determine whether adding a crosswalk to a street would improve safety.

While 93rd Street and Lee Boulevard didn’t have enough traffic for the city to approve the addition of a pedestrian crossing, the intersection did meet at least three of four unique criteria.

Those criteria include:

At least one reported accident involving a pedestrian in the past three years

Sidewalks on just one side of the street

An isolated residential street with no connections to other streets that lead to sidewalks

Roadside objects or ditches that prevent access to sidewalks or trails

The city expects to install the crossing later this year.

You can read Leawood’s entire new pedestrian crossing policy on the city’s website.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.