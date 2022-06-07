LEAWOOD, Kan. — A Johnson County aquatic center opened for the summer Tuesday afternoon, a week later than planned.

Leawood hoped to open the newly-renovated building in time for the Memorial Day weekend, but said several issues delayed the project.

The aquatic center plans to open from noon to 8 p.m. daily, through Sept. 5. Daily admission and season passes are available.

If you plan to swim at the center, Leawood said the concession stand is not open at this time. Visitors are allowed to bring food and drinks in with them. Glass containers and alcohol are not allowed inside the aquatics center.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.