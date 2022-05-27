LEAWOOD, Kan. — A popular Johnson County aquatic center won’t be open in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

Leawood said its renovated aquatic center remains under construction and won’t be open for the unofficial beginning of summer. The city said it’s not sure when the aquatic center will open at this point.

The city planned to open the renovated building Saturday, May 28, but said several issues caused delays to the project. It is scheduled to close for the season on Sept. 5.

According to the city, all pool passes that are already purchased will be available for pickup on the first day the aquatic center opens.

Other pools and beaches are also making changes or delaying openings this summer.

FOX4 is working for you with a full list of pools that are open, and those that aren’t this summer.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.