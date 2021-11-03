Leawood backs apartment project with $22 million in bonds

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Plans are in the works to build new apartments and townhomes near 86th Terrace and State Line Road.

The Leawood City Council will issue $22 million in Industrial Revenue Bonds (IRBs) to State Line 87, LLC to cover the cost of acquiring, building and equipping a mixed use development at 8680 State Line Road.

The council approved a rezoning request for the property in June. Monday, the council approved the final plan for the first phase of the development.

The project will be built out in phases. The first phase includes the construction of a mixed use building that will include 182 apartment units, 5,790 square feet of office space and 9,633 square feet of retail space.

The first phase will also include the build out of four, three-story townhomes. The townhomes will be built in two different styles, buildings with walkout basements and those without. Townhomes with walkout basements will have an outdoor deck built with steps to connect from the second floor to the ground level.

Developers intend to demolish the existing home at the intersection of 86th Terrace and State Line Road and turn it into a green space.

Amenities within the project include a plaza area in the center of the mixed use building and a rooftop bar. The plaza would include a pool with an infinity edge that will cascade water over a wall into a collection pool and multiple cabana structures.

The first phase will include the construction of 194 surface lots and 267 structured parking spaces for a total of 461 parking spaces. An additional 58 spaces will be built in future phases to meet city requirements.

An existing underpass south of the main entrance will remain as a pedestrian walkway to allow residents to walk to the nearby shopping center.

The overall mixed-use development project will include 279,900 square feet of residential space, 17,790 square feet of office space and 17,633 square feet of retail development. Developers hope to begin construction on the mixed-use project in the spring of 2022.