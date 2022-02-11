AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is adding more theaters to its lineup.

The Leawood-based theater giant (NYSE: AMC) signed leases with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to take over former ArcLight locations, one in San Diego suburb La Jolla and one in the Washington, D.C., area.

The La Jolla theater, now called AMC UTC 14 at Westfield UTC, opened Thursday. AMC Montgomery 16 at Westfield Montgomery is slated to open in March.

Last year, AMC acquired four former Pacific and ArcLight theaters. Two of those locations have reopened and consistently rank among the nation’s top 30 theaters in box office performance, according to a release. The other two will open later this year. AMC is keeping its eye out for other closed theaters to take over and is in active discussions with property owners.

“AMC continues to play offense and aggressively seek out opportunities to strengthen our company through strategic acquisitions,” CEO Adam Aron said in the release.