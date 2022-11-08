LEAWOOD, Kan. — A birthday celebration ended in an argument that sent two members of a prominent Kansas City-area family to hospitals, according to a newly released affidavit.

Police responded to a home near East Pawnee Circle and Cherokee Court on Sunday, Oct. 9, after a report of gunfire.

When officers arrived at the home, they found 67-year-old David Cosentino with a gash to his temple and Cosentino’s son-in-law, 44-year-old Christopher Wollard, with a gunshot injury to his left shoulder and neck. Emergency crews transported both men to hospitals.

According to the affidavit, family members were hysterical when officers arrived and unable to tell police exactly what happened. They also refused to give police the identity of the shooter.

Police spoke with about 10 members of the extended Cosentino family who gathered at the house to watch football and celebrate David Cosentino’s birthday. The celebration also marked the 40th birthday of David’s son, Dante Cosentino, according to the court document.

The affidavit shows David eventually identified his son, Dante, as the shooter.

Officers located Dante in the backyard of the house returning from a golf course. Dante told officers he had a pistol and led them to the golf course where officers found the weapon, according to the affidavit.

Investigators observed Dante and noticed he had blood on his shoes and multiple cuts and scrapes to his face and one of his elbows

Court records show the family did not cooperate with Leawood police about what happened at the party, so officers interviewed the family members receiving treatment at hospitals.

David and his wife said Dante had been drinking alcohol at the celebration. David asked his son to stop being disrespectful, which angered Dante, according to the affidavit. David said the two men started fighting, Christopher tried to intervene, and a gun went off.

The court document shows police executed search warrants and found prescription medication in Dante’s room, as well as several pistol magazines, an AR-style rifle under the bed and various firearm accessories and ammo.

Dante Cosentino is charged with two counts of aggravated battery. He posted bond last month, and is scheduled to in court again on Dec. 7.

David Cosentino and his cousins own Cosentino’s Price Chopper locations in the Kansas City metro.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.