LEAWOOD, Kan. — Many of those impacted by Friday’s shooting at Olathe East High School are leaning on prayer for support and comfort.

Church of the Resurrection, which is church home to around 20,000 parishioners in the Kansas City metro, has often extended a hand to the community during challenging times. On Friday, the church opened two of its five campuses — in Olathe and Leawood, at its primary location — offering a place for prayer and reflection. For five hours, church doors were open to anyone in need of support, including non church members.

The megachurch’s large congregation includes a large number of families who have ties to Olathe East High School. Anyone in need of quiet space, or to pray for peace, or just to get away from the rigors of a nightmarish Friday in Johnson County, were encouraged to visit.

Pastor Adam Hamilton, the church’s senior pastor, posted on Facebook, that his own nephew is a senior at Olathe East High School.

“We are praying for the students, teachers and families impacted by the tragic events that unfolded today at Olathe East High School,” Hamilton said.

“(I) wanted you to join me in praying and to have the information below if any of our students or parents would like to come to our West or Leawood locations to pray with each other and our staff. We’ll have materials available from our counseling ministry as well.”

Hamilton’s weekend sermons, which are seen on social media and television, are usually written by Thursdays. However, given Friday’s events, the pastor is likely re-writing to include the shootings in order to comfort families who are shaken by the traumatic events.

