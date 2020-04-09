Leawood firm obtains 40,000 N-95 masks for metro health care workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEAWOOD, Kan. -- A company that does a lot of business with factories in China has managed to get a shipment of N-95 masks to distribute to health care workers in the metro area.

C3 is an international firm that makes kids meal toys and other promotional items, mostly for restaurants.

Angel Morales, managing director at the company, said friends who are doctors and nurses approached him, asking if he could get the highly coveted N-95 masks. The high-quality masks can block 95% of small particles from getting into a user's respiratory system.

Morales said the masks have a 9- to 12-month back order through tradition channels.

In ten days, Morales said he was able to get 40,000 masks, and he has another 40,000 on the way.

"It was a challenge because after you get them produced, you have to get them inspected," Morales said. "If you are just inspecting 40,000 pieces, they don’t want to deal with it. They want the big shipments out first. It was just being patient and very, very persuasive to get them to do it. Then you have to fight with courier companies because there’s so much volume coming in. Especially the FDA. It's just very, very challenging."

Morales says the United States is competing with all the other nations in the world, and they all want the same masks. Even though millions are produced and shipped every day, it's still not enough to meet the surging demand.

Morales' masks cost a little more than $4 each, and once he collects $160,000 for this order, he'll use that money to bring the next shipment to the metro.

The restaurant industry has been devastated by the pandemic, and Morales said it makes him feel like he's helping our community to obtain a supply of protective equipment doctors and nurses desperately need.