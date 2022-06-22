LEAWOOD, Kan. — Two men were honored for helping rescue a trapped worker.

Leawood’s City Council recognized Paul Dunn and Phillip Wilson for their actions during a meeting Tuesday evening.

Dunn and Wilson both helped rescue a man trapped in a trench at a Leawood construction site on June 10.

Emergency crews responded to the site near West 103rd Terrace and Meadow Lane.

Dunn and Wilson helped operate a vacuum truck and used it to remove dirt as quickly as possible to free the man. Crews worked hours to free the man.

Emergency responders said the worker was conscious the entire time and he was buried up to his waist in the 10-foot deep trench.

The worker was transported to a hospital as soon as he was freed from the trench.

