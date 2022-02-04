LEAWOOD, Kan. — After a two-year hiatus, cities in northeast Johnson County could soon bring back a pool-hop program.

On Monday, the Leawood City Council will review a proposal to enter into an interlocal agreement with the cities of Prairie Village, Mission, Roeland Park and Fairway for the SuperPass program.

The program allows residents to buy an add-on to their seasonal pool pass to use the pools in neighboring cities. The SuperPass has been suspended for the last two years due to COVID-19. In 2019, 143 families and 73 individuals participated in the program.

The SuperPass will cost $25 for residents to add-on to their seasonal pool pass and $30 for a non-resident. Residents can also purchase a five-person family SuperPass for $60. A family SuperPass would cost $65 for non-residents.

Each city receives half of the revenue from each SuperPass sold. The other half is pooled between participating cities and split at the end of the season based on the number of people visiting each facility from other SuperPass cities. The city of Leawood generated an additional $8,000 from the program in 2019.

The Leawood City Council will review the proposal on Monday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m.