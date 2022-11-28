LEAWOOD, Kan. — Police are investigating two armed robberies to determine if the same person is responsible.

Leawood police responded to the Zipz convenience store location near West 135th Street and Roe Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

The department released a surveillance picture of the person officers hope to locate. He is 20 to 30 years old with a medium build. At the time of the robbery, the man wore a black coat, jeans and a black mask.

Detectives said the man pulled a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

Investigators said no one was injured during the crime, and the man ran from the gas station.

According to Leawood police, Overland Park police is investigating a similar crime that also happened Sunday night. The department said they haven’t yet been able to confirm if the same man is responsible for both crimes.

Anyone in the area who may have witnessed something unusual is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

