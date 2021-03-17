Leawood Police asking for help in locating 44-year-old man last seen Tuesday morning

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Leawood Police are asking for help in locating a missing 44-year-old man.

Police say Brandon P. Carrier has been missing since Tuesday. He was last seen at his Leawood home Tuesday morning.

Carrier is described as having brown hair, blue eyes, stands 5’9″ and weighs 180 lbs.

There is no indications of foul play or a medical condition contributing to his disappearance. Police said he left under circumstances inconsistent with his normal patterns of behavior and has not answered his phone.

Carrier left home driving a white 2018 Maserati two door convertible with black top displaying Kansas license plate 388MCN.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Leawood Police Investigations Unit at 913-663-9309 or email tips@leawood.org