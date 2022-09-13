LEAWOOD, Kan. — Leawood, Kansas police say one man was taken into custody after he was found with a gun and knife near City Park Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the incident just after 5:30 p.m. The 31-year-old man was reported to be seated under a tree near a field where a youth soccer practice was taking place.

Police said the man did not threaten anyone with the gun or knife but displayed both before officers arrived.

The man, whose last known address was in Michigan, was detained without incident.

The gun was determined to be a BB gun.

He was taken into custody on a misdemeanor charge.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police at (913) 642-7700.

