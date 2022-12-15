LEAWOOD, Kan. — Police are investigating an armed robbery at Leawood’s Town Center.

Officers responded to a 911 call near West 119th Street and Nall Avenue around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim told investigators a man with a gun walked up to her car and demanded her purse.

The thief is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, with a thin build, and thin mustache, according to police. The man wore a black hooded jacket at the time of the armed robbery.

The victim told police he left the Town Center area in a black car traveling north on Nall Avenue.

Police say the victim was not injured in the robbery.

Investigators ask anyone who witnessed the crime, or noticed the alleged purse thief, to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

