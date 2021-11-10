Leawood police investigating robbery at Wells Fargo bank

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Leawood police are investigating a bank robbery Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the incident was reported just after 2 p.m. at the Wells Fargo bank located at 103rd Street and State Line Road.

The suspect is described as a heavy set Black woman wearing a red mask.

Police said the suspect entered the bank and passed a note to a teller which demanded money. She then left the bank with an unknown amount of money.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or the Leawood Police Department at 913-642-5555.