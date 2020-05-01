Leawood police issue Silver Alert for missing 85-year-old with Alzheimer’s

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Leawood police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 85-year-old with Alzheimer’s and other health conditions.

Paul (Gene) Wuellner was last seen around 1:15 p.m. Friday leaving his home near 129th and Mission Road. He was driving a black 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac with the Kansas license plate VOX237.

Wuellner is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 165 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, but the rest of his clothing description is unknown.

Police said Wuellner has Alzheimer’s, diabetes and other health conditions and doesn’t have his medication with him. He also doesn’t have his phone or wallet.

Family and police don’t know where he was headed but said he had mentioned shopping for a lawnmower recently.

Anyone with information on Wuellner or anyone who sees him, please contact the Leawood Police Department at 913-642-7700.