Leawood police looking for woman missing since last summer

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Police in Leawood are asking for the public’s help to find a woman who hasn’t been seen since last summer.

Kimberly Cooke, 55, is a former resident of Leawood and her family and the Leawood Police Department need help finding her.

She was saying at motels around the metro area after she moved out of her Leawood home.

The last known contact with Kimberly was in July of 2020.

According to police, she takes medication, but there isn’t any indication that a medical condition contributed to her disappearance. Police also say there is no indication of foul play at this time.

Kimberly formerly lived on the east coast and had made a comment about returning.

She’s described as a white woman with brown hair, hazel eyes and a small build.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Leawood Police Department at 913-663-9309 or email tips@leawood.org.