Leawood police want to speak with woman following report of suspicious activity

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Police in Leawood want to speak with a woman after an 11-year-old girl said she offered her a ride home on Friday night after she got separated from her brothers.

A release from police says this happened just before 9 p.m. in the 12700 block of High Drive, which is bordered by the Country Club of Leawood on both sides.

The girl described the woman as being between 50 and 60 years old with blonde hair. The girl said after the woman offered her the ride, she told her “No” and ran home to tell her parents what happened. While the woman never got out of her minivan, police say her actions scared the girl.

Investigators say the minivan is white with a dent on the driver-side rear quarter panel. It has automatic sliding doors and a dark interior. If you saw what happened or recognize the description of the minivan, call police at (913) 642-7700 or send info to tips@leawood.org.