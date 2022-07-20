LEAWOOD, Kan. — If you have a growing pile of unwanted electronics, Leawood will help you safely dispose of them.

Leawood’s Sustainability Advisory Board is partnering with the Midwest Recycling Center (MRC) to host an electronics recycling event on Saturday, July 23.

From 8 a.m. until noon, residents can drop off used TVs, cellphones and other unwanted electronics at Town Center Plaza. E-recycling services will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis until the recycling trucks are full.

Recycling will be available for free for most electronics, however some speciality items will require a fee. Things like CRT TVs can be recycled for $30, and vape pens can be recycled for $1 each.

Recycling fees can be paid on site with cash or a check, credit cards will not be accepted during the event. You can find a full list of recycling fees here.

The Leawood Police Department and Shred-it will also be offering free document shredding on site until noon.

The e-recycling event will take place in the north parking lot of Town Center Plaza near the Bravo! Italian Kitchen restaurant.