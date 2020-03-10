Led Zeppelin wins copyright lawsuit over their song “Stairway to Heaven”

SAN FRANCISCO –The legendary rock band Led Zeppelin won a major copyright battle on Monday over claims that parts of their signature song “Stairway to Heaven” were stolen.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a jury verdict that found that “Stairway to Heaven” did not infringe on the 1968 song “Taurus” by the rock band Spirit. In doing so, the court overturned a controversial precedent the 9th Circuit has used in copyright cases.

The original lawsuit filed in 2014 claimed that the guitar introduction to “Stairway to Heaven” — yes, the one you’re singing in your head — infringed on the copyright of the instrumental of “Taurus.”

Randy Wolfe, a guitarist for Spirit and writer of “Taurus,” passed away in 1997 and had no hand in the lawsuit. The original lawsuit was filed by journalist Michael Skidmore on behalf of the Randy Craige Wolfe Trust. Skidmore became a co-trustee in 2006.

A jury ruled against Skidmore in 2016, but the case was revived in 2018 by a three-judge panel from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which ordered a new trial. The panel ruled that trial Judge Gary Klausner gave the jury incorrect instructions. Led Zeppelin appealed that decision and asked for a larger panel of judges to rehear the case. That request was granted and a panel of 11 judges heard the appeal in September 2019.

“The trial and appeal process has been a long climb up the Stairway to Heaven,” Judge Margaret McKeown wrote in the 73-page decision for the court.

CNN has reached out to Skidmore’s attorney, Francis Malofiy, and representatives for Led Zeppelin for comment.