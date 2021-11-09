Lee Summit police investigating fatal crash

LEE SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee Summit police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred about 10:45 p.m. Monday night.

Crews were called to the area of NE Woods Chapel Road over Interstate 470 on a reported two-car motor vehicle crash.

When officers and medical crews arrived on the scene, they found two vehicles with damage. The investigators say the striking vehicle was exiting from the southbound lanes of I-470 and, the other vehicle was traveling west on Woods Chapel Road.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage, and the driver of the vehicle traveling on Woods Chapel Road was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation, and FOX4 will update when more information is available.