Lee Summit police seeking public’s help locating stolen vehicle

LEE SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee Summit Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a stolen vehicle.

Police describe the vehicle as a gray 2015 four-door Dodge Charger with a Missouri license plate number ED6-M0U and the last four of the VIN 9360.

The vehicle has a loud exhaust, tinted windows, and no front license plate.

Police say the vehicle was taken Friday night around 9 p.m. in an armed carjacking behind a business in downtown Lee Summit.

The suspect in the case is described as a black man in his late 20’s – early 30’s. Detectives believe that the vehicle thief could be related to the Amtrak homicide Friday evening.

Police ask if you locate the vehicle, do not approach, and call 911 immediately.