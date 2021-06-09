Lee’s Summit 18-year-old dies in two-vehicle crash on Third Street

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A Lee’s Summit 18-year-old died Tuesday night in a two-car crash, police say.

Police say the crash happened just before 6:10 p.m. Tuesday near Southwest Third Street and Bridlewood Drive. When crews arrived, they found two vehicles — a white Dodge truck and a white Chevy Tahoe — in the intersection.

The initial investigation indicated the Tahoe was proceeding from a stop sign to make a left turn onto Third Street and head west. The truck, heading east, struck the driver’s door of the Tahoe.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver has now been identified as 18-year-old Keaghan McDaniel of Lee’s Summit.

Medics took the driver of the Tahoe to a local hospital with serious injuries, but his condition has since improved.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated which vehicle’s driver passed away. The story has been corrected, and FOX4 apologizes for the error.

