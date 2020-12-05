Lee’s Summit barber shop cutting hair for 24 hours straight to benefit toy drive

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. – If your hair needs a trim, you can get it for free all night long. Just bring a new, unwrapped toy or make a monetary donation for the toy drive.

This is the third year that Klassic Transformations Barber Academy has put on the toy donation drive It all started at 8 a.m. Saturday morning, and it goes until 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

All hands are on deck with nearly a dozen barbers cutting, shaping, and trimming hair and beards, all night long. The toys and funds donated will go to the 2,000 kids signed up for Hickman Mills Community Empowerment Center’s Giving Saturday, later this month.

“I graduated from Ruskin, and I’m also an assistant basketball coach for the girls’ basketball team at Ruskin, so I see it on a daily basis. Just the struggle,” Terrell Ford, of Klassic Transformations Barber Academy, said. “2020 has impacted so many people, and there’s people in our community that are really hurting, and so this is just our way of helping out and giving back.”

The shop is taking extra precautions due to COVID-19. They encourage appointments, require masks, take your temperature and have you wait in your car until there is a chair available.

Klassic Transformations Barber Academy is located at 298 SW Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063. Their phone number is (816) 944-4080

