Lee’s Summit board votes to send secondary students back to in-person

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Middle and high school students are one step closer to getting back into the classroom.
The Lee’s Summit Board of Education has voted to begin transitioning grades 7-12 back to in-person learning. During a special meeting last night, Jan. 14, the board voted 6-1 to begin the switch.
Starting Jan. 25, students will go from completely virtual learning to hybrid learning, which means a mixture of methods combining online in-person.
Then on Feb. 8, the students will begin in-person classroom learning four days a week.
This is something many parents have asked the board to do. The district says the issue has been a staff shortage, but they’ve recently hired new teachers to fill the open positions.
Some parents have chosen to have their students remain learning online, and this change will not affect them.
The past Monday, Jan. 11, pre-k through 6th graders began in-person learning on a full-time basis.
