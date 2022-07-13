LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. – A 9-year-old Lee’s Summit, Missouri boy has gone from fashion designer to trend spotter for an online retailer.

Kamden McGraw has many talents. He plays baseball, is a history buff, and correctly identified Sri Lanka on the first try by only it’s shape in Wednesday’s edition of “Worldle.” He also has a eye for fashion.

“He’s always had a style of his own,” his mother Anna said.

McGraw wore a bow tie the first day of Kindergarten and just about everyday after. Soon he and his family were designing their own.

“I have one that matches almost every outfit I have,” he said as he sorted his dozens of bow ties.

Last school year the then 8 year old entered Zulily’s “Uniquely Zu” fashion design competition for a home-school assignment. He was the only boy in the nation selected to design his own clothing and swimwear lines.

“This shirt specifically could match for Fall too if you put over like a black jacket,” McGraw said holding up one of his orange pocketed t-shirt designs.

He’s big on function. Explaining sometimes you want to be comfortable at recess and still look good in class.

“It looks good and it looks trendy. And it’s got a pocket. Again I think almost everything should have pockets,” he said displaying a striped tank tops.

His clothing lines were such a hit, now at age nine, he has a new position with the online retailer, trend spotter.

“He’s always just been really confident in who he is and he’s going to wear what he likes and even if it’s not cool he’s going to rock it,” his mother said.

“If I’m going on a play date or to a movie theater, I’ll put on something more trendy, like kind of what I’m wearing right now,” McGraw said of his blue checkered button down shirt over a red t-shirt which reads “Law School, just kidding.”

In the presence of such a high-fashion mind I had an important question for McGraw.

“If I want my kids to think I’m cool what do you think I should be wearing,” I asked.

“Probably the exact same things as the kids are wearing,” he responded.

This fall, McGraw says that will be plenty of flannel plaids, tie dye and the occasional blazer and jeans when the occasion calls for it.

“When you go to a fancy restaurant like an Italian one,” he quipped.

But the trend spotter has some advice, don’t be afraid to be a trend setter.

“Be you and wear what you want and you’ll believe in yourself. Just wear what makes you comfortable and happy.”

