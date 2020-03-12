Lee’s Summit cancels Emerald Isle Parade, but says pub crawl will go on as scheduled

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The City of Lee’s Summit canceled the Emerald Isle Parade that was scheduled to take place Saturday.

“After careful thought and much deliberation, Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street has decided to cancel this year’s Emerald Isle Parade, scheduled for Saturday, March 14,” a spokesperson for the city said in a news release.

The city said between the threat of weather and growing concerns of coronavirus, they believe the best decision for both parade participants and spectators is to cancel the parade.

“This is the first time, in 15 years, we’ve had to cancel this event,” parade chair Nick Parker said. “This is an incredibly popular family event in our community and it was not an easy decision to cancel. However, when considering the safety and well being of all involved, we believed this was the best decision we could make.”

The city did say despite canceling the parade, the pub crawl will go on as scheduled. That is set to begin at 2 p.m. Saturday.