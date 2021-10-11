Lee’s Summit company puts its mark on historic Route 66

Lee’s Summit, Mo. — A Lee’s Summit company will help light the way through Missouri for drivers on historic Route 66.

Fossil Forge is a specialty sign shop based in Lee’s Summit. The owner answered an add that was placed on social media asking for someone to make a cool sign to hang on the side of a building in Uranus, Missouri, east of Springfield.

As you can see in the pictures shared by Fossil Forge, the company made several neon signs over four months. Each sign highlights the iconic road. The signs were recently installed on the building.

The creators hope people will see the new sign and it will entice them to get off the interstate and take Route 66 across Missouri instead.

“I can sleep good knowing we had a chance to make this project. It’s something I always wanted to do. We’ve driven the highway several times, me and the family. To be a part of it and leave a piece of what we do there, it was awesome,” Dave Eames, Fossil Forge Co-Owner, said.

Right now the neon signs are turned on all the time. You can see them glow during the day as well as at night.

The company is also making a replica of the Katz Drugstore sign that used to hang in Kansas City. When the sign is finished, it may be placed somewhere like the Crossroads District. They are still working to determine an exact location for the sign when it’s completed.