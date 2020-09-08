Lee’s Summit details split learning plan as young students start in person, the rest online

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — After a delay due to the coronavirus, students are finally woke up and prepared for their first day of school for fall 2020. Some students grabbed their backpacks and supplies while the rest booted up a computer.

The Lee’s Summit R-7 School District decided on a split learning plan heading into the school year. Kindergarten through third grade will attend in-person learning. 4-12 will start with virtual learning.

Associate Superintendent Jennifer Kephart told FOX4 that each elementary school is prepared to handle students amid a pandemic.

Cohorting students so that they don’t mix and mingle throughout the day

“Our district instructional operations team has been working with building leaders, with representatives of teachers and parents to insure that we have safety protocols,” Kephart said.

She said those protocols include cohorting students so that groups don’t mix and mingle. That is expected to help decrease contact between kids and may help contact tracing if sickness does spread.

Kephart said there are also precaution rooms, where students showing symptoms can safely wait to get picked up.

For virtual students, she said school will still proceed like normal. The only difference is there there is a screen connecting students with their classmates and teachers.

“Our teachers will be in classrooms,” Kephart said. “Students will log in with their teacher, much like they would on a normal school day, they will have time with their teachers on learning and instruction, and then they will conclude their hours by continuing to work on learning and demonstrate with evidence that learning and have time to connect with teachers and their classmates throughout the day.”

She said there will be a dedicated staff member to connect with each student individually to make sure they have everything they need.