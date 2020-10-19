Lee’s Summit dispensary opening Monday is first in metro to begin selling medical marijuana

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — After Missouri voters passed Amendment 2 in 2018, medical marijuana dispensaries opened doors for the first sales this weekend, and on Monday a Lee’s Summit dispensary will be the first in the Kansas City area to open.

While many businesses are struggling during the pandemic, employees at Fresh Green Dispensary have been preparing for a fresh start.

“We are getting ready for opening day tomorrow,” Fresh Green Dispensary CEO Bianca Sullivan said. “We are making sure that everything is processed correctly into our systems.”



Sullivan said the company is the second dispensary in Missouri licensed to sell medical marijuana. She said a patient can purchase up to four ounces per month, but they will only be selling 3.5 grams to each person on Monday.



“We are putting a limit on how much they are going to allow patients to get so that we can get as many patients as possible,” cannabis nurse consultant Leigh Carr said.



Carr will be helping patients with their calculations because there is no standard prescription for cannabis.

“So once you see the physician, that is literally probably the last time that you will work with them and then you come to the dispensaries and it is up to the patient to figure out what product works best for them,” Carr said.

Security cameras are placed around the building for the state to monitor what’s going on inside.

“Everything is on camera that they can see,” said Sullivan. “We will have a guard up at the front to kind of monitor things and he’ll keep walking in and out and when we receive product he’ll be here.”



In order for patients to purchase the cannabis they need a patient certification card and proof that they are a Missouri resident.