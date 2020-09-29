Lee’s Summit families ‘thrilled’ about hybrid schedule, still hope to end virtual school soon

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Older students in the Lee’s Summit School District will once again be walking the halls, at least two days a week, starting Monday.

Parents received a text message, phone call or email with the notification Tuesday, which was exciting for many students like Kayla Wilde and her brother.

“He just like burst into my room this morning and was like, ‘Yeah, we’re going back to school,’ and I was like, ‘Yay, I’m so excited now,'” Wilde said.

In a letter to FOX4 and parents, the district said: “This week, local public health leaders and the Mid-America Regional Council updated the gating criteria districts are recommended to use in determining when to deliver virtual, hybrid or full-time in-person instruction.”

That guidance supports the decision to move 4th through 12th grades to a hybrid learning model. Pre-K through 3rd grade have already been attending in person full time.

The district will plan on having 7th and 9th grade transition days on Oct. 2. Group A will be from 7:30-10 a.m. and Group B would be from noon to 2:30 p.m. Building leaders will communicate additional information.

“I was thrilled,” Lee’s Summit North freshman Ava White said. “I knew that I would actually be able to focus in class. I knew that I’d be able to get that help.”

“You don’t get as much explanation as if I was actually sitting in a classroom with my teachers,” Wilde said.

Here’s how the hybrid schedule works: Students with last names that start with letters A-K (Group A) come to school Mondays and Tuesdays. Those with last names L-Z (Group B) attend in-person Thursdays and Fridays. On Wednesdays, everyone will learn virtually at home.

“I kind of see both sides, the health side, but I do think my primary stance would be the kids need socialization,” David Wilde said. “Even if it’s just two days a week like this, doing the hybrid, I’m grateful for that, and I know my kids are very grateful.”

David Wilde said he’s 90% on board and 10% concerned. But he believes the district is doing what it thinks is best, balancing a healthy education during a pandemic.

Meanwhile, White and her parents are pushing for in-person classes five days a week.

“I feel like going back to school and getting help and actually being able to focus in class will help,” White said.

Former Lee’s Summit West parent Danielle Wasson made a decision to move her daughter into homeschooling after the district announced last month it would be all online.

“I’m very excited for the students who are still enrolled in Lee’s Summit. I’m excited for the teachers and parents that aren’t able to home school like I can,” Wasson said.

“But the ultimate goal is to have them in school 5 days a week. Students are still continuing to have issues with logging in, finding where to turn in assignments and with them only being in school two days a week those issues are still going to be problematic.”

Wasson said her daughter won’t enroll until students are back in class five days a week.