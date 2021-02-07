Lee’s Summit fire turns into grow house investigation

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A house fire turned to an investigation into a marijuana grow house in a Lee’s Summit neighborhood.

Several neighbors called 911 early Sunday morning after they noticed smoke coming from a house near NE Ivory Lane and NE Tawny Drive.

Firefighters arrived and tried to enter the burning home. They determined the fire was in the basement and flames had damaged the first floor. Crews fought the fire from the outside of the home.

Investigators from the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Lee’s Summit Police Department were called to the scene as soon as the fire was extinguished.

They determined an electrical issue in the basement started the fire, but that’s not the only thing investigators say they found in the basement of the house.

According to the police department, investigators also found a small marijuana growing operation.

An investigation into the marijuana is now underway.