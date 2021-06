NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 16: Exterior of Carnegie Hall on January 16, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit High School concert choir and director Christopher Munce have been invited to perform live at Carnegie Hall on April 17, 2022.

Munce and his choir will be a featured ensemble in the Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage along with the New England Symphonic Ensemble.

LSR7 talent will be showcased on one of the world's biggest stages — @carnegiehall. The @LeesSummitHS concert @lshschoir and director Mr. Chris Munce earned the rare invitation to perform together as the featured ensemble in spring 2022. #R7Proud



Poster – https://t.co/sNDxj76a3u pic.twitter.com/wAT4mqGhlP — Lee's Summit Schools (@LSR7) June 18, 2021

The Easter Sunday performance will feature Proud Music of the Storm and Into the Light by American composer Jake Runestad.