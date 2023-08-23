LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The next wave of metro students will be starting their first day of school and students at Lee’s Summit High School have something special to look forward to.

This is the first year Lee’s Summit High School will have a new addition and renovations to the school.

$80 million has been put into the renovations. The renovation includes an additional 60 thousand square feet and different upgrades throughout the school.

For the last three years workers have been upgrading Lee’s Summit High School.

A multi-purpose flight of stairs. (Lee’s Summit School District)

Natural light, light tones and wooden details are added during renovations. (Lee’s Summit School District)

Renovations has gone into unseen updates, such as to the lighting, HVAC and sprinkler systems. (Lee’s Summit School District)

The front desk leading to administration offices. (Lee’s Summit School District)

Renovations at Lee’s Summit High School (Lee’s Summit School District)

When students arrive they will see new classrooms, furniture and new corridors that connect different areas of the high school.

A lot of the money was also put into updating the power grid and technology inside of the school.

All grades in the Lee’s Summit School District will return to school on Wednesday.