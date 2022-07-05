LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — More than 400 Lee’s Summit, Missouri homeowners have petitioned Missouri’s Attorney General to assist them in their fight against their HOA to save a duck pool and duck house built in a common area of Raintree Lake.

The beautification project didn’t start with a plan to bring in the ducks. Problem is the HOA says when the homeowners added the spaces for them they didn’t have their ducks in a row.”

It all started back in 2020 when Raintree Lake homeowners living around SW Marline Drive grew weary of their backyard common areas turning into “A River Runs Through It” during rain storms.

“We decided we can make a difference. They didn’t keep the ditch clean at all, so we came out and started by picking up the trash picking up the leaves and started to move all the rocks to the sides and dig it deeper wherever we could, so hopefully it would hold more water and we’d end up with less in our yards,” Astacia Hauck said.

They got approval from Raintree’s HOA board for the Marline beautification project in the secluded area just off the lake surrounded by less than a dozen homes.

“This area has gone from a swampy, smelly stagnate mosquito-infested area to something beautiful out of a labor of love,” Cori Husley explained.

During the project they decided the area that lines a sidewalk to the lake needed something more.

“We love to be out here, we love to see the kids playing out here, but its not any fun when we are all being eaten up. So ducks eat bugs,” Hauck said.

Near the seating area for parents to chat, there’s a duck pool popular with neighborhood children, and duck house.

“It’s magical and its so fun to be here and I love the streams and the ducks and the quackhouse,” 10 year-old Avi Gedminas said Tuesday while feeding the ducks.

Now neighbors have been told they didn’t have approval for anything but digging the ditch and adding some rocks. They’ve been given 60 days by the HOA to clear out the space.

‘They keep wanting to pin it back on us that we didn’t follow the process. There’s no process whatsoever,” Hulsey said of their frequent attempts to get guidance from the HOA during the project.

Neighbors aren’t convinced the HOA will fix the drainage issue if they tear it all down. Raintree’s HOA board president didn’t respond to a request for comment on any future improvement plans for the area, but did reply to a group email including FOX4 explaining how no structures were included in the initial project approval.

“They’ve known this was a problem for decades, literally, but until this got the attention because someone didn’t like the duck house they didn’t care. They just kept pushing us away,” Hauck said.

