LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — It was a bittersweet day in Lee’s Summit. A high school athlete was reunited with the emergency crews who saved his life.

Fortunately, Xavier Mitchem-Scruggs’ story has a happy ending. He graduated from Summit Christian Academy this week, but that graduation almost didn’t happen.

Last July, Xavier was at soccer practice when he collapsed. His coaches and teammates jumped into action and started CPR until emergency crews arrived.

Xavier was rushed to Lee’s Summit Medical Center where medical staff cared for him until he was transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital.

On Monday, Lee’s Summit Medical Center hosted an event, giving everyone involved — from Xavier and his teammates to the paramedics and doctors — a chance to celebrate life.

“I’m grateful that I’m at the school, and I was able to be part of the soccer team with these guys,” Xavier said. “Even though I didn’t get to play my senior year, I still got to enjoy watching them have fun.”

In addition to Monday’s event, Lee’s Summit Medical Center staff taught hands-only CPR to those in attendance.

