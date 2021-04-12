COVID-19 vaccine: Lee’s Summit hosting drive-thru mass vaccination event

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — If you’ve been waiting for a quick and easy way to get your COVID-19 shot, a large-scale clinic is operating this week at a metro soccer field.

Officials with the City of Lee’s Summit are working with the state of Missouri to host a large-scale clinic at Legacy Park Soccer Field on April 14 and 15. Appointments are available from noon to 8 p.m. both days.

Organizers expect to vaccinate about 2,200 people each day with the Pfizer shot. Those who go for their first dose will have to get their second dose early in May, which will be offered at another two-day event.

City officials ask participants avoid causing large lines by arriving within 20 minutes of their appointment and no earlier. Health professionals will need to access the upper arm, and masks for everyone are required.

Register online, here.

Registration is also available by calling (877) 435-8411. See more information, including directions to the site within the park, on the Lee’s Summit website.

