Lee’s Summit interior design studio owner awarded $5,000 grant for female entrepreneurs

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A local business owner has received an exclusive $5,000 grant designed to help female entrepreneurs during the pandemic.

Kelly Lankford owns the KHL Interior Design Studio and Inspo: A Modern Decor Store in Lee’s Summit.

Lankford opened her brick and mortar store last year. At first, business was booming, but since the pandemic hit, her store has seen a 50% decrease in foot traffic.

She recently found out she’d received the grant being offered to female entrepreneurs nationwide.

“I got an email just saying congratulations and I didn’t believe it at first, but it was super exciting because I didn’t realize how many applications they had gotten in, but they did fund 1,080 women owned-businesses across the United States,” Lankford said.

The grant came in a red backpack from Spanx founder Sarah Blakely. Blakely built her empire out of $5,000 in savings.

Lankford plans to use the money for an e-commerce platform.