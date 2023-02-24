LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. —Lee’s Summit police and fire departments are investigating after a suspicious fire broke out in a duplex late Thursday night.

Around 10:47 p.m. firefighters received a call from a neighbor reporting a fire at a duplex near the intersection of Maple St. and Main St.

When crews arrived flames were visible from the front, side and roof of one side of the single-story duplex.

The resident of the duplex was found in a nearby parking lot and was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters attacked the blaze from the outside before moving inside the duplex to finish extinguishing the flames and begin searching the building. The fire was contained by approximately 11:20 p.m.

The fire caused heavy damage to one side of the duplex. The neighboring duplex unit had light smoke damage, but the fire did not spread beyond the fire barrier separating the duplex.

The fire department considers the fire suspicious in nature. The incident is now being investigated by the Lee’s Summit Fire Department, Lee’s Summit Police Department and the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office.