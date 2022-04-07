LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 21-year-old Lee’s Summit, Missouri man admitted Thursday in Leavenworth County court to a 2020 shooting in Leavenworth, Kansas that left one person dead, in exchange of a vehicle for drugs and money.

Cody Joseph Nichols pled no contest to one count of involuntary manslaughter, one count of aggravated battery and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court records, on July 18, 2020, Nichols traveled to Leavenworth in a stolen Nissan Pathfinder with the intention of trading the vehicle for money and drugs.

When Nichols arrived in Leavenworth, he met Sanquan Brooks and Collin Ireland near North 13th Terrace and Kiowa Street. During the transaction, it was reported that Nichols took out a firearm and so did Brooks.

Gunshots were heard by witnesses and Nichols was found to have shot Brooks five times with a semiautomatic handgun. He also shot Ireland in the right arm and ran from the scene.

Brooks was able to make it back to the driver’s seat of his vehicle where he died from his injuries.

Ireland fled the scene in the Pathfinder and was located later by police at St. John’s Hospital where he had gone to seek treatment for his gunshot wound.

A sentencing hearing for Nichols is scheduled for May 11, 2022.

