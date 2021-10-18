Lee’s Summit man charged in human trafficking sting in Platte County

PLATTE CITY, Mo. — A Lee’s Summit man is facing a felony charge of trafficking for sexual exploitation in Platte County after a multi-agency human trafficking sting.

Prosecutor Eric Zahnd said 29-year-old Sean D. Green faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. Investigators say the break in this case happened during an undercover operation at the Argosy Casino on Aug. 26.

According to court documents, undercover officers met with two women after calling a phone number they say is commonly used by sex traffickers. Two female victims responded following the call, and were met by multiple officers.

They told officers during an interview they were routinely sent on dates by an individual by the name of “Huss,” an alias used by the suspect.

One woman explained that she would receive text messages from the suspect directing her to a location, with no knowledge of the details of the commercial sex deal negotiated by him.

She further stated that the defendant would threaten to kill her if she did not return with the money she received for engaging in the sex acts, and that the defendant had been physically violent with her on prior occasions, court records say.

Those acts included a threat to kill the woman’s mother, multiple beatings, and instances where she said Green held a gun to her head and a knife to her throat.

“This case began with the rescue of two women during Operation United Front. Fourteen adults were contacted during the operation, and two of those adults were identified as victims of human trafficking,” Zahnd said.

“We now allege that the defendant advertised and directed these women to engage in sex acts for his own financial gain.”

The highway patrol investigation further revealed that the defendant allegedly paid a known sex trafficking website for commercial sex advertisements for five women, including the two victims recovered during the operation in Platte County.

Operation United Front was conducted in late August with support from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Kansas City Police Department, and the Riverside Police Department. The operation was organized by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Green is being held in the Platte County Detention Facility on $50,000 cash-only bond. Online court records show he made an initial appearance, no further court dates are listed yet.