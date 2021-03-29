Lee’s Summit man charged with DWI after deadly head-on crash on 50 Hwy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lee’s Summit man has been charged in a head-on crash after a toxicology report showed a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.

Joseph A. Cook is charged with driving while intoxicated, resulting in death. The penalty could be between five and 15 years in jail, according to court documents provided by Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

At 10:32 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, police received reports of a truck driving in the wrong lane of 50 Highway. Minutes later, a call reported a head-on collision between two Ford F-150s.

When officers arrived, they found both vehicles on fire. Both vehicles were stuck together.

Other people had stopped to help and had been able to help Cook from his car after the crash. However, the fire had prevented the good Samaritans from helping the other driver.

Kevin A. Daniels was later found in the compartment of the other truck after the fire had been extinguished. He had been killed in the crash.

“Responders reported he had a strong odor of alcohol and that he was coming from a bar and his speech was slurred. Tests of the defendant’s blood showed a high blood alcohol level of .261,” the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office stated in a release.

Several people also provided witness statements to police.

Daniels was informed at the hospital he was arrested for driving while drunk. Prosecutors have requested a $25,000 bond.

