KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lee’s Summit man is convicted of trying to extort $1 million from a Kansas City, Missouri victim.

Leon L. Dudley III faces up to 20 years without parole when he is sentenced.

Prosecutors said Dudley taped a note to the victim’s front door in August 2018. The note threatened to vandalize and burn the house if the victim did not pay $1 million by the next day.

The note included a cell phone number for the victim to text when the money was ready, and warned against notifying law enforcement.

Prosecutors presented evidence at trial showing a suspect broke windows in the house the day after the note was delivered. Dudley returned and broke more windows and a glass door.

Investigators said they traced the cell phone number on the note to the home where Dudley lived with his mother. Investigators also found a photograph of a handwritten note Dudley posted to his Facebook page. Detectives said the handwriting is similar.

Investigators also searched Dudley’s home and found an Apple iPad in his bedroom. The iPad was stolen during a burglary at the victim’s home about a month before the extortion note arrived.

Court documents show forensic experts found internet searches about the victim, instructions on how to burn down a house, buying explosives, and two extortion notes.

They also found Dudley’s fingerprints on the note that was delivered to the victim’s home.

Dudley will be sentenced during a hearing at a future time.

