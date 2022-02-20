Lee’s Summit, Mo. — A Lee’s Summit man died after a fatal crash Saturday night in Harrisonville, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was traveling northbound on Missouri 7 Highway and Walker Road when a pedestrian walked into the vehicle’s path.

According to the crash report, the victim was later identified as 44-year-old Micah Rogers, who was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

