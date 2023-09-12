INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported just before 8:20 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 70, near Interstate 470.

Police said the crash happened when the driver of a Ford Expedition that was traveling east and drove into the rear of a semitrailer.

The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person in the Ford was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured and remained on scene to help in the investigation, according to police.

The driver of the Ford has been identified as Joshua Stump, a 38-year-old man from Lee’s Summit.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.