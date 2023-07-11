KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lee’s Summit man admits cashing in on his grandmother’s benefits for decades following her death.

Jeffrey L. Tyler, 67, waived his rights to a grand jury and instead pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government property.

With the guilty plea Tyler admitted he spent $340, 934 in veteran survivor benefits from his grandmother’s bank account and used the money for his own expenses.

Court documents show Tyler’s grandmother received $1,110 per month through the surviving spouse veterans benefits because of her husband’s military service.

She died on Nov. 26, 1993, but the money continued to be deposited into her bank account every month.

Court records show Tyler was allowed to write checks on his grandmother’s bank account. Investigators found hundreds of checks Tyler signed to pay for things like water and electric bills over the past 29 years.

Tyler is ordered to pay $340,934 in restitution to the government. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison without parole when he is sentenced at a future hearing.