Mugshot of Michael Hamilton provided by the Lee’s Summit, Missouri Police Department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 24-year-old Lee’s Summit man is sentenced for killing his father in August of 2022.

Michael Hamilton was sentenced by a Jackson County judge Thursday to 30 years in a Missouri prison after he leaded guilty to the deadly shooting of his father, Robert Hamilton, last year at a Lee’s Summit residence.

The judge sentenced Hamilton to 15 years for pleading to voluntary manslaughter and 15 years for armed criminal action.

According to court documents, Lee’s Summit police officers responded to a death investigation just before 9:30 p.m. on August 31, 2022 near SW Wysteria Drive and SW Arbofair Drive.

The victim was found lying on the kitchen floor with a family member lying on top of him crying, court records state.

A family member told police that the suspect had been living in the residence recently. She had driven to the residence and had found the victim inside on the floor in blood.

She could not locate the suspect.

Lee’s Summit police pinged Michael Hamilton’s phone. He was eventually located in Cooper County, Missouri.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Officers took him into custody and found weapons, including a 9 mm handgun. The Kansas City Police Department’s crime lab quickly concluded that a spent bullet recovered from the victim was fired from the 9 mm handgun recovered from him.